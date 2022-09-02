1st Annual Cajun Classic horse show begins today

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The 1st Annual Cajun Classic horse and horsemanship show will be coming to Sulphur today, Sept. 2, 2022.

The show will be opening its doors at the West Cal Arena on 2900 Ruth St. at 2 p.m. A meet and greet is also planned for later in the evening around 5 p.m.

On Saturday the show will continue with gates opening at 10 a.m.

Admission is $20 per day or $40 for a weekend pass. Children 10 years old and younger will receive free admission.

