Wet Pattern In Store For Labor Day Weekend

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A wetter pattern is on the horizon as we start our Labor Day Weekend.  As our front begins to lift north of the area Friday, that will allow rain chances to go back up to normal Friday afternoon.  The first part of the long weekend looks to be even wetter, as an upper-level disturbance will move close to the area from the North.  That will serve to increase rain chances even more, with numerous showers and storms possible at least through Sunday.  While Saturday and Sunday does not look to be a complete washout right now, it would be a good idea to have indoor alternatives in mind if you head outside for the first part of the weekend.  As for Labor Day itself, there still is a bit of uncertainty of where the bulk of the rain falls, but scattered showers and storms look like a good bet at this time.  This increased coverage of showers and storms will cause high temperatures to cool into the mid-to-upper 80′s this weekend.

Increased coverage of storms is in store for Friday afternoon
Increased coverage of storms is in store for Friday afternoon(KPLC)

The tropics have finally woken up a bit to start September.  Tropical Storm Danielle formed in the far North Atlantic, where it will stay before moving further out-to-sea.  This makes it NO threat to the United States.  As it moves away, it could strengthen into the first hurricane of the season.  Since it formed on Thursday, September 1, that means we went the entire month of August without a named storm, in the Atlantic for the first time since 1997.  Elsewhere, a disturbance will move North of the Leeward Islands.  While it may develop, it is likely as well to recurve out-to-sea.

- Max Lagano

