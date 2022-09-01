SWLA mother raises awareness around addiction after son’s overdose death

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31, and a Lake Area mother is sharing her son’s battle, hoping to make a difference and to prevent another tragedy.

Roughly 300 people were saved by Narcan last year who would have otherwise died from an overdose with out it, according to the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. But Narcan doesn’t save everyone who overdoses.

“It was just full blown terror all the time, you know worrying about getting a phone call, worrying about, you hear something. Oh my gosh, calling, are you okay? Where you at? It is a constant worry,” said Tonya Doucette. “Any time you’re dealing with a loved one who is fighting addiction, losing them is always in the back of your mind.”

Doucette lost her son, Trey, back in November 2020.

“My son, when he was 11 years old was given some drugs from an adult, and by the time he was 15 the addiction had taken over,” Doucette said.

In Calcasieu Parish, over 40 overdose deaths have already been reported this year.

“Those overdoses this year, around 90 percent are the result of fentanyl,” said Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight. “We’re seeing that in a verity of ways mixed with heroine, cocaine, methamphetamine, and more recently the trend of prescription medication.”

“Most drugs that contain fentanyl can look like your average pill. It takes even less than that to kill someone,” said chief investigator Charlie Hunter with the coroner’s office.

Even the smallest amount of fentanyl can end a life.

“Grain of sugar, grain of salt, yeah is a very small amount for an overdose,” said death investigator Janice Caldwell.

All agree awareness is the first step in slowing the trend of overdoses.

Doucette hopes her son’s story can help others who may be facing addiction.

“He will either live or he’ll die. and That’s every single person dealing with this. They are either going to live or they’re going to die,” she said.

She said awareness is the first step in slowing the trend of overdoses, and she now runs a nonprofit in Trey’s name to educate others.

There are a number of resources here in SWLA for people dealing with addiction and their loved ones.

