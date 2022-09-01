50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 31, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 31, 2022.

Richard Cory Parker, 44, Sulphur: 3rd offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; littering; expired vehicle inspection; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

Amber Chaisson, 44, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; pedestrians on highways.

Jennifer Nicole Ardoin, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pfalyn Carah Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jemarkis Laron Goins, 21, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Bryanna Jahanna Jones, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force.

Matthew B. Hogan, 27, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight.

Zachary Floyd Schaefer, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Gabriel Trace Lyons, 24, Sulphur: Pornography involving juveniles.

Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Strangulation; kidnapping.

Randall Keith Langley, 54, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; theft under $5,000.

Hunter Kyle Smith, 26, Anacoco: First-degree rape; contempt of court.

Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 29, Iowa: Contempt of court (6 charges).

Hunter Layne Coburn, 20, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Anthony Jordan Moore, 34, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Jaylee Denise Guidry, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer; broken tail lamps; operating a vehicle while under suspension; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jacquez Dvante Humphrey, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies.

