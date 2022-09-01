50/50 Thursdays
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) takes a break during training camp at their NFL...
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) takes a break during training camp at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Saints player has been arrested in Jefferson Parish, jail records indicate.

Marcus Maye, starting safety for the Saints, was taken into custody Thursday morning (Sept. 1) on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.

Maye was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and was released after posting a $30,000 bond. 

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out,” Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, said in a statement obtained by NFL’s Tom Pelissero.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million contract on March 16, 2022, after his 2021 season with the New York Jets was cut short due to a torn Achilles in Week 9.

