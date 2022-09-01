PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The PGA Tour announced today that they have canceled the Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship.

The tournament was played for the first time in March with Trevor Werbylo winning in a three-hole playoff with a total score of 18 under.

The PGA Tour notified the host organization, the tournament facilities organization, and Visit Lake Charles of its intention to exercise a clause in the contract which allows them to cancel the tournament if a title sponsor is not secured.

“Words cannot adequately explain the shock and disappointment of this announcement,” Lake Charles CEO Kyle Edmiston said. “The inaugural event was scheduled for 2020, but the PGA Tour canceled that tournament in March due to the spread of COVID-19. Since then we have overcome two massive hurricanes, a freeze of epic proportions and a 100-year flood, but we persevered and put on an outstanding inaugural event in March 2022. I believed that all four partners were committed to a three-year cycle to get the tournament on financial footing, but I was obviously mistaken.”

“I am well aware of the challenges that the PGA Tour is now facing with player defections to LIV Golf, and the need to increase tournament purses and guaranteed money,” Edmiston continued. “Visit Lake Charles offered to move from presenting sponsor to title sponsor, but the PGA declined the offer. I didn’t realize that the 26 PGA Korn Ferry tournament spots were now being freely bid to whomever was willing to pay the most money. The Southwest Louisiana community, despite all the many setbacks, has been a stalwart partner in this process, and we definitely feel that this move is unjustified.

“We believe that Southwest Louisiana was the perfect location to see this tournament thrive for years to come with the outpouring of support and enthusiasm from the community. Both gaming resorts were integral partners, creating an upscale, first-class atmosphere for the tournament which was enjoyed by both competitors and spectators alike. The partnership from the resorts truly showcased Southwest Louisiana as a most desirable golf destination. In addition, Visit Lake Charles appreciates the can-do spirit of the residents who embraced this tournament and welcomed visitors from all over the world.”

