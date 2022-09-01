Lake Charles man sentenced to 15 years for child porn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was sentenced to 15 years and a lifetime of supervision for producing child pornography.

Shane Robinson, 28, pleaded guilty in May to a charge of production of child pornography.

Robinson was identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) as possibly possessing or distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown.

Robinson used his cell phone to produce sexually explicit images of a 4-year-old child and can be seen in one of the images, Brown said.

When questioned by law enforcement, Robinson admitted to producing the images using his cell phone, Brown said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.