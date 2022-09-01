50/50 Thursdays
La. basketball coach breaks 5 world records in 1 day at McNeese Legacy Center

Josh Walker played basketball for four years at LSU Shreveport.
Josh Walker (No. 3) played basketball for four years at LSU Shreveport.(LSU Shreveport Athletics)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana basketball coach broke not just one, but five trick shot world records - all within 24 hours.

Josh Walker’s feat was recorded by Guinness World Records at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, breaking the following records:

  • Longest basketball shot (113 ft. 6 in.)
  • Farthest behind-the-back basketball shot (48 ft.)
  • Farthest basketball hook shot (80 ft.)
  • Farthest basketball bounce shot (95 ft.)
  • Farthest basketball shot made backwards (84 ft.)

Just earlier this year, Walker snatched a world record from the Harlem Globetrotters’ Corey “Thunder” Law - farthest basketball shot made sitting on the court, at 64 ft. 3 in.

Walker grew up in Grant and graduated from Fairview High School in Allen Parish. He played basketball for four years while earning his financing degree from LSU Shreveport, where he is now an assistant coach.

