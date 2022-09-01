Family of 9 loses home in fire; SWLA organizations explain how to get help

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An electrical malfunction is to blame for a house fire in Welsh Tuesday evening, according to Fire Chief John Hall.

The family of nine is now without a home after significant fire and water damage left their home in ruins.

“We have no place to stay, there is no insurance on the house, so nothing in the house will be covered,” Gabrielle Richard said. “We pretty much lost everything.’

Events like this may leave many wondering what they would do if ever in this situation. 7News reached out to several organizations to see what kind of help is offered.

Disaster program manager Burk Hughes said the American Red Cross provides money for a hotel room for displaced families. A case manager will then reach out within 72 hours to follow up on other needs they may have.

“If they need food, they can get a referral to the food bank, Goodwill, Catholic Charities,” Hughes said.

Hughes explains the organization can also help with mental health services, as well as medication prescriptions.

“Let’s say on a Sunday where their pharmacy is closed, DHS can step in and assist with a refill of medication, and also with the replacement of eyeglasses in case they were lost in a fire,” Hughes said.

A referral from American Red Cross can be taken to a local Salvation Army. Lt. Tim Morrison said referrals are also accepted by fire and police departments. It will then be given to social services who will help with furniture, clothing and even gift cards for groceries.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana said they help when they can on a case-by-case basis. The organization can be contacted by emailing undefined miriam.maclean@lcdiocese.org or cynthia.julian@lcdicoese.org.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana said they also work on a case-by-case basis. They released the following statement:

“However, people that are in need as a result of a house fire can reach out to 211, United Way’s information and referral system, to learn about programs that might be able to assist them.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana does provide individual assistance on a case-by-case basis and has as recently as Monday of this week to a family that lost their home to a fire in Moss Bluff.”

A GoFundMe can be accessed here.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.