50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Family of 9 loses home in fire; SWLA organizations explain how to get help

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An electrical malfunction is to blame for a house fire in Welsh Tuesday evening, according to Fire Chief John Hall.

The family of nine is now without a home after significant fire and water damage left their home in ruins.

“We have no place to stay, there is no insurance on the house, so nothing in the house will be covered,” Gabrielle Richard said. “We pretty much lost everything.’

Events like this may leave many wondering what they would do if ever in this situation. 7News reached out to several organizations to see what kind of help is offered.

Disaster program manager Burk Hughes said the American Red Cross provides money for a hotel room for displaced families. A case manager will then reach out within 72 hours to follow up on other needs they may have.

“If they need food, they can get a referral to the food bank, Goodwill, Catholic Charities,” Hughes said.

Hughes explains the organization can also help with mental health services, as well as medication prescriptions.

“Let’s say on a Sunday where their pharmacy is closed, DHS can step in and assist with a refill of medication, and also with the replacement of eyeglasses in case they were lost in a fire,” Hughes said.

A referral from American Red Cross can be taken to a local Salvation Army. Lt. Tim Morrison said referrals are also accepted by fire and police departments. It will then be given to social services who will help with furniture, clothing and even gift cards for groceries.

Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana said they help when they can on a case-by-case basis. The organization can be contacted by emailing undefined miriam.maclean@lcdiocese.org or cynthia.julian@lcdicoese.org.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana said they also work on a case-by-case basis. They released the following statement:

“However, people that are in need as a result of a house fire can reach out to 211, United Way’s information and referral system, to learn about programs that might be able to assist them.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana does provide individual assistance on a case-by-case basis and has as recently as Monday of this week to a family that lost their home to a fire in Moss Bluff.”

A GoFundMe can be accessed here.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

The family of nine is now without a home after significant fire and water damage left their...
House fire help
Josh Walker (No. 3) played basketball for four years at LSU Shreveport.
La. basketball coach breaks 5 world records in 1 day at McNeese Legacy Center
As soon as next month, all cafeterias in Jeff Davis Parish schools will be adding a new device...
Dechoker devices donated to Jeff Davis Parish schools
The family of Jerry Johnson, who died in 2004, opposes any relief that would allow his killer...
Family of 2004 stabbing victim opposes clemency for killer