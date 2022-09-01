Family of 2004 stabbing victim opposes clemency for killer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman who stabbed her husband to death nearly 20 years ago is asking for clemency.

The family of Jerry Johnson, who died in 2004, opposes any relief that would allow his killer out of prison.

It was a brutal stabbing by Lisa Landry Johnson, who scarcely a week after marrying the victim, killed him.

The killing of Johnson by his new wife in 2004 devastated his family. Michael Johnson adored his older brother who was stabbed to death.

“It destroyed the entire family. I mean it left us broken to this day. I don’t think it’s something any of us will be able to get over. My brother was such a peaceful and happy and charismatic kind of guy. For something like that to happen to him of all people is just unimaginable,” said Michael.

The family was pleased Lisa Landry Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but now she has applied for clemency, which they found out from a legal ad. Johnson says she confessed and that there were several witnesses.

“She told officers at the scene and at the police department that she simply didn’t care, didn’t care that he died, didn’t care that she killed him. She had absolutely no remorse,” said Johnson.

“She had four knives, she had two in each hand when she did it,” he said.

Michael Johnson visits his brother’s grave several times a year. Family members are working together to keep Lisa in prison.

“It’s a collaboration with me and my entire family and a host of friends. We’re all writing letters to the judge. We’re also writing letters to the pardon board in Baton Rouge to make sure that our voices are heard,” he said.

Officials at the Calcasieu DA’s office say they oppose any clemency or other relief for Lisa Landry Johnson.

We tried to reach her attorney, Stanislav Moroz who is an assistant professor at Tulane Law School. In an email he says Landry is one of the “incarcerated survivors of intimate partner violence” they represent as part of their Women’s Prison Project at Tulane. We are following up with him.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.