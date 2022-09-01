50/50 Thursdays
Entergy Solutions offering discounts on smart thermostats

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana customers can purchase smart thermostats at a heavily discounted price.

Customers can purchase the Amazon smart thermostats for $4.99 through Entergy Solutions, a free energy efficiency program for Entergy Louisiana customers.

Customers may purchase two of the thermostats through an instant rebate program.

Entergy Solutions says the thermostats normally retail for $74.99. They are currently listed for $59.99 on Amazon.

Click HERE for more.

