Entergy Solutions offering discounts on smart thermostats

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana customers can purchase smart thermostats at a heavily discounted price.

Customers can purchase the Amazon smart thermostats for $4.99 through Entergy Solutions, a free energy efficiency program for Entergy Louisiana customers.

Customers may purchase two of the thermostats through an instant rebate program.

Entergy Solutions says the thermostats normally retail for $74.99. They are currently listed for $59.99 on Amazon.

Click HERE for more.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.