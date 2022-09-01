Deputies working barricade situation on Pete Seay Road

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working a barricade situation in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says each time deputies have attempted to approach the trailer home, the person inside has fired at them.

Deputies have not fired back because they are unable to see who is in the house, he said. Deputies are attempting to use gas to get the person out of the house.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 4 p.m. The report came in as a man shooting in his own home, Mancuso said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.