50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Deputies working barricade situation on Pete Seay Road

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently working a barricade situation in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says each time deputies have attempted to approach the trailer home, the person inside has fired at them.

Deputies have not fired back because they are unable to see who is in the house, he said. Deputies are attempting to use gas to get the person out of the house.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 4 p.m. The report came in as a man shooting in his own home, Mancuso said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

18-Wheeler trailer on fire in Jefferson Davis Parish
18-wheeler trailer burns in Jeff Davis Parish
Increased coverage of storms is in store for Friday afternoon
Wet Pattern In Store For Labor Day Weekend
Entergy Louisiana customers can purchase smart thermostats at a heavily discounted price.
Entergy Solutions offering discounts on smart thermostats
Lake Charles man sentenced to 15 years for child porn