Dechoker devices donated to Jeff Davis Parish schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As soon as next month, all cafeterias in Jeff Davis Parish schools will be adding a new device to their emergency kits.

“12,000 kids are admitted to the ER for choking injuries and that’s really with food, your hot dogs, your little pieces of corn and grapes, anything like that is really the choking hazards we worry about,” school nurse Ashley Galley said.

Galley will be training cafeteria workers on how to use 16 new dechokers that were recently donated to the school board. She demonstrated how to use the device.

“So whenever the Heimlich maneuver or the back blows, you know when you’re hitting the back when someone is choking, when that doesn’t work, we would use these dechokers,” Galley said. “So basically, this little tool goes inside of the mouth, and you make a good suction on the students face or even the employee, if they are chocking, and you would take this, hold it and then you would plunge it back. So, it is basically like a plunger, and you do this until the food or whatever item is stuck in their airway comes out.”

Among the workers who will be trained is cafeteria manager Shonita Brister, who serves more than 200 students a day and said this device is very necessary.

“I’m so excited to have them because I’m just so scared at any given moment that a kid will choke, so with this anybody at any time can grab it and help a kid,” Brister said.

Jeff Davis Parish Superintendent John Hall says although they have other safety and first aid items throughout all the schools, this particular device would be the immediate resource when an object can’t be removed quickly.

“We are still going to use American Heart Association guidelines for choking. This device is there for when we can’t relieve the item quickly through the Heimlich maneuver or through abdominal thrust,” Hall said.

“Oh, I think this will make a great impact, Go Tigers!” Brister said.

Training will start tomorrow for at least 52 employees.

