Battleship USS Texas towed Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard enforced a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the towing of the battleship USS Texas, on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The USS Texas was towed from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas to the Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporations shipyard in Galveston.

While in dry dock, the USS Texas will undergo $35 million in hull repairs.

