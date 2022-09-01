50/50 Thursdays
15-year-old shot, killed in Lafayette

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed during a fight over drugs in Lafayette Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers arriving to the 100 block of Toulouse Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Robin Green, public information officer with the Lafayette Police Department. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Green said investigators learned the boy and two others were involved in an altercation with the suspect over drugs when he was shot.

The suspect left the scene prior to the arrival of officers, Green said.

