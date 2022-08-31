Water outage planned for 6th Ave. area Thursday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is planning a water shutoff in the Sixth Avenue area on Thursday, Sept. 1, while contractors complete the installation of new water mains.

The outage is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and customers will be under a boil advisory for around 24 hours after service is restored.

The outage will affect customers on Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Fifth and Sixth avenues, as well as customers on Sixth Avenue between Second and Third streets.

