50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria

Broadband Solutions Summit
Broadband Solutions Summit(KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards is joining the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Louisiana Internet for All Summit at the Hotel Bentley with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana.

Watch it here:

NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke starts the summit with a fireside chat and an Internet for All announcement. The program also includes an overview of the NTIA’s grant programs and the ConnectLA GUMBO grants’ impact around the state.

Officials from all levels of state, local and federal government are in attendance, as well, with Sen. Bill Cassidy set to give remarks.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

(Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
W.W. Lewis closing early due to electrical issue
Entergy
Entergy begins $100M transmission upgrade project in SWLA
Charles Spraberry, 44, and an unidentified woman, were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 after...
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase
Rec & Aquatic Center, Sulphur Parks and Recreation
Sulphur Aquatic Center registering for 2022 swimming lessons