Third Circuit Court reopens after Hurricane Laura damage repaired

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just a couple days after the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura, the devastating damage at the Third Circuit Court of Appeal has been repaired.

It was a $1.6 million project to resurrect a building severely damaged by Hurricane Laura and an opportunity to remember three judges who passed since the hurricane.

Judges of the appeal court, along with retired judges gathered to celebrate what was a long and difficult repair.

Court administrative general counsel, Ted Luquette said the loss of the roof caused severe damage to key spaces.

“Hurricane Laura, during the course of the hurricane, peeled off the roof of the courtroom and caused some of the brick wall to collapse on the edge of the building. So, it allowed a tremendous amount of water to inundate the courtroom which, as you see, is wood panel and was wood panel before,” Luquette said. “It really devastated the courtroom itself as well as the lobby, and the judge’s conference room and on either side of the courtroom on the second floor, the attorney’s offices, the filing area, and the law library for the court. So, it really devastated half of the very important part of our courthouse building,”

He said a master craftsman was called out of retirement to return woodwork in the court to its former beauty.

“As you may know, the state is self-insured, with respect to insurance. So, it involved quite a team of people from the state,” Luquette said.

The court also remembered three others who have served on the Third Circuit.

There were eulogies for State Supreme Court Justice Jack Watson; retired Judge David Painter and Judge John Saunders, all of whom died after Hurricane Laura.

In closing, Chief Judge Sylvia Cooks expressed congratulations to all involved in using innovations to keep the court functioning over the pandemic and hurricane recovery.

“Who knew all those apps you have on your telephone and iPad that there is one called zoom that can transport us into an imaginary conference room, or even a courtroom to conduct the business of the court and avoid unwanted delays and the public need to have their cases heard and decisions rendered.” Cooks said.

Court officials said there is technical work still to be done in the courtroom to utilize new technology such as upgrading the court’s sound system, though some of the equipment has not yet arrived.

Judge Cooks is one of several judges who aged out this year because they would be 70 or older when they take office for a second term. Others include Judge Billy Ezell.

