SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 30, 2022.

Shelly Dionda Stark, 44, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); failure to signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Sara Marie Lognion, 38, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Robert Dean Joseph Guillory, 25, Ragley: New motor vehicles must have working stop lights and turn signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Willie Kendale Jefferson, 40, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kaishus Keith King, 37, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; contempt of court.

Troy Len Tatmon, 52, Opelousas: Contempt of court; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000.

Charles Adam Monceaux Jr., 49, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; instate detainer; contempt of court.

Clint Paul Farris, 43, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Christopher Lane Sterling, 36, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danyel Renee Voight, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

JaQuincey Macall Jack, 19, Ville Platte: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana.

Keyanski Alajwan Thomas, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted second-degree murder.

Joseph Deshun Woods, 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated burglary; theft of a firearm; resisting an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Dathon Joseph Broussard, 18, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; battery; theft under $5,000; cruelty to animals; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

