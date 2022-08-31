Sulphur Aquatic Center registering for 2022 swimming lessons

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Parks and Recreation Aquatic Center still has some spots open for its Fall 2022 swimming lessons.

Swimming lessons are twice a week for four weeks with sessions available for September and October.

Session 1 - Tuesdays and Thursdays from September 6 - 29. The deadline to register is Friday, September 2.

Session 2 - Mondays and Wednesdays from October 3 - 26. The deadline to register is Friday, September 30.

The price to have a child attend one of the four-week sessions is $50.

To register you will need to fill out a form at the Aquatic Center on 933 W. Parish Rd., Sulphur. You can find an online form you can print and fill out HERE.

Fees are due at time of registration.

Session Times

5:15 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.

Preschool A (Ages 3 - 5)

Level 1 (Ages 6 and up)

Level 2 (Ages 6 and up)

5:55 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Preschool B (Ages 3 - 5)

Preschool C (Ages 3 - 5)

Level 2 (Ages 6 and up)

6:35 p.m. - 7:10 p.m.

Preschool A (Ages 3 - 5)

Level 1 (Ages 6 and up)

Level 3 and 4 (Ages 6 and up)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.