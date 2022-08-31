State officials meet in Jennings to discuss rural development

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Rural Development were in Jennings today to discuss efforts to make resources available in rural areas.

“Two reasons for today’s meeting. One is just to raise awareness of things that are out there,” said Patrick Witty, who works with Louisiana Economic Development. “A lot of people just don’t know about resources. It’s what we fight every single day. The other thing is to get stakeholders in the room, and they hear about what the other one’s got going on. Sometimes you can marry those, sometimes you can work better together because you know more about other programs.”

Several agencies provided insight into their programs, showing where money is spent in rural communities. In Southwest Louisiana, new investments are being made in both manufacturing and energy industries, such as oil and gas. Those projects bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

“I think if we can take care of folks at home, it can not only help us build better communities there but also communities statewide,” Witty said.

Local business owner Kendal Henry has taken advantage of some of the funds available through Louisiana Economic Development.

“We are thankful for the partnerships of the LED coming to rural areas like this just to show the help they can provide for us in our rural areas where we are lacking in water, utilities, broadband services,” Henry said. “We’re thankful for the State of Louisiana to realize the need the rural areas have.”

She hopes others will do the same.

“I was part of the 2022 Rural Economic Enterprise and it was rural businesses all over the state of Louisiana and it just brought us together to realize the needs that needed to be met in our rural communities,” Henry said.

