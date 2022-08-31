50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff: Two juveniles missing in Ragley

Naveaha Frusha and Naveah Best, missing in Beauregard Parish
Naveaha Frusha and Naveah Best, missing in Beauregard Parish(BPSO)
By Jillian Corder
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two juveniles last seen late Wednesday night in Ragley.

Nevaeh Best, 15, and Nevaeha Frusha, 12, were last seen in the 2800 block of Texas Eastern Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Sheriff’s Office described the two as “missing/runaway juveniles.”

An advisory from the sheriff’s office describes Best as brunette, last seen wearing a blue DeRidder hoodie and black pants. The alert says Frusha, also brunette, was last known to be wearing a purple and gold shirt with blue jeans.

If you have information on their whereabouts, you are urged to call Beauregard authorities at (337) 463-3281.

