New Recreation Complex coming to Pinederosa Park

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Westlake can now look forward to a new way to beat the heat as construction on a new recreation complex is underway at Pinederosa Park.

The project has been in the works since roughly 2016, it’s an idea that residents like Samantha Bonesteel are welcoming.

“It’s almost like a resort, right here in your hometown,” Bonesteel said. “I think it’s awesome I really do, I think it’s going to bring a lot more people to Westlake, a lot more work like for people for jobs and I’m going to love I know personally I’m going to love it.”

The design firm, King Architects, Inc. partnered with Recreation District 1, Ward 4 to create the project with a goal to bring an aquatic center and recreation complex to the City of Westlake.

Bonesteel said this would provide easier access to summer fun for her family.

“The closest one we have is Sulphur, that’s pretty far when you live in Westlake. So, its pretty cool that they’re actually doing this,” she said.

King Architects designers said residents can expect a water park with a 1,000 ft. lazy river, splash pad for younger children and two flume slides.

In addition there will be a walking track, open air concession pavilion, additional parking, and a entry building with a locker room. They said the design incorporates the existing facilities with the new master plan. All current features will remain.

“I’m beyond excited words cant even express honestly,” Bonesteel said. “Once this is finished ill be here all the time. I’m going to tell you that right now with my kids ill be here all the time.”

The project is expected to take about three years to complete.

