Man accused of firing at occupied vehicle on Fall Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was hit when shots were fired into a vehicle on Fall Street Sunday night, authorities said.

Three people were in the vehicle when it was fired upon, according to Sgt. John Russell, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

Keyanski Alajwan Thomas, 19, of Lake Charles, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of attempted second-degree murder. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $600,000.

Lake Charles police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Fall Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Russell said.

The officers learned that multiple shots were fired into the vehicle, which was then driven to a local hospital, he said. The victim of the gunshot wound has been treated for their injuries.

Detectives identified Thomas as a suspect through witness statements, Russell said. SWAT located Thomas at a residence in the 6700 block of U.S. 90 on Tuesday and arrested him without incident.

Russell asked anyone with additional information to contact Lead Det. Sgt. Willie Fontenot at 337-491-1311.

