LEGAL CORNER: Does a will have to be filed at the courthouse?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: Several years ago, my mother met with an attorney and signed her last will and testament. The attorney made several original duplicates, but never filed the will in the courthouse. My mother asked if she could file the will. The attorney said no. My mother has since passed away. Is it a problem that the will was not filed?

ANSWER: Louisiana law does not require that the will be filed with the clerk of court while the person who executed the will still lives. However, some people choose to do so and record it with the clerk of court in their parish of residence. Whether the will is recorded prior to the death of the testator, Louisiana Code of Procedure Article 2851 requires that upon the death of the person who wrote the will, a petition to probate the will must be filed with the court. The reason for filing the petition is to ask the court to recognize the will and order that the will be filed and recorded. Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure Article 2882 allows the court to issue an order without a hearing, probating the will providing that no one objects to the will being probated. In this case the attorney probably meant that she did not have to file the will as opposed to meaning that she could not file the will.

QUESTION: I have a friend who is a victim of stalking by her former dating partner. She went to civil court and obtained a protective order against the ex-boyfriend, prohibiting him from threatening and harassing her. However, she did not get temporary custody of their child. Shouldn’t she also have obtained custody of her child via the protective order.

ANSWER: It depends on which type of protective order was issued. Under Louisiana law, there are three different types of protective orders that can be issued in these types of situations.

First, Louisiana Revised Statute 46:2131 allows for a protective order where the parties are married or intimate partners to stop the physical or sexual abuse, assault and harassment by the abuser towards the victim. This type of protective order also awards temporary child custody, temporary child support and use of the home.

The second type of protective order under Louisiana Revised Statute 46:2151 - the Protection from Dating Violence Act - applies to dating partners and awards the same type of relief as the first type where there are children involved.

The third type of protective order that applies to the friend is Louisiana Revised Statute 46:2171, Protection from Stalking Act, which awards some of the relief as the first two types of protective orders, except for temporary child custody and child support. Furthermore, the person doing the stalking and/or cyber bullying can be a stranger or acquaintance.

