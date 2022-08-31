A Hot Wednesday with Afternoon Showers & Thunderstorms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles at the Regional Airport saw .33″ of rain yesterdaye airport. Dequincy just .04″ and Deridder nearly an inch at .81″. I would expect isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. I still think we will hit 92° in Lake Charles today. Lake Charles hit 91° yesterday. Highs this week look to be low-mid 90s for some, with lows in the mid 70′s. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Mainly partly to mostly sunny skies for today.

As of this hour, no shower and thunderstorm activity across the area., even in Cameron Parish. I expect to see isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up mid-late afternoon today.

Futurecast is showing rain moving in generally northwest-south this afternoon. The heavier activity looks to be north of I-10 (via Futurecast). Most of the showers and thunderstorms for us look to start up afternoon when we get some good daytime heating. Models show Lake Charles getting little rain at the airport. Most “official” rain gauges will see little measurable rain.

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues looks a bit more active the next 5 days. There is a tropical wave (disturbance) 200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. This has an 80% chance of development into a Tropical Depression within 5 days. The current trend looks to take it west-northwest in the Atlantic. There is also another disturbance near the coast of Africa. This “wave” has a 40% chance of development in the next five days. There is also a disturbance in the sub-tropical Atlantic showing a 50% chance of development in the next five days.

A fairly sunny day and steamy this afternoon especially. We should be mainly dry this morning. Better rain chances mid-late afternoon. Temperatures in the 70s to start the morning, 80s after 9 am. A high today of 92. 75 tonight under mainly clear skies and light winds.

Our heat index has us feeling like around 105°+ this afternoon.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 93.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 90.

Friday night Football: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near 80 degrees at kick-off. Upper 70s at game’s end.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 85.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 85.

Labor Day: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 86.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 89.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 86.

*Today in weather history

1954 - Hurricane Carol swept across eastern New England killing sixty persons and causing 450 million dollars damage. It was the first of three hurricanes to affect New England that year. (David Ludlum)

1971 - The low of 84 degrees and high of 108 degrees at Death Valley, CA, were the coolest of the month. The average daily high was 115.7 degrees that August, and the average daily low was 93.4 degrees. (The Weather Channel)

1988 - August ended on a relatively mild and tranquil note for most of the nation. Forest fires in the northwestern U.S. scorched 180,000 acres of land during the last week of August. (The National Weather Summary)

1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a stationary front spread severe weather from Minnesota to Indiana through the course of the day and night. Thunderstorms in Minnesota produced baseball size hail near Saint Michael and Hutchinson, and drenched Moose Lake with nine inches of rain in six hours. Tucson AZ hit 100 degrees for a record 79th time in the year, surpassing a rec

