50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: “Lung washing” saves the life of woman with rare autoimmune disease

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
By Rhonda Hardin
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Recently doctors recently saved the life of a woman with a rare autoimmune disease after months of unsuccessful treatments using a little-known procedure that restored her lungs to normal.

The Crider family was wrapping up an active Disney vacation in March of 2019 when Paula Crider could no longer ignore her extreme shortness of breath.

“The day before we left to come back home, Kaitlyn said to me, ‘Mom, your lips are blue.’”

A nurse checked her blood oxygen level. A normal level is a high of 90. But Crider’s reading was 76. Ultimately, she was hospitalized and diagnosed with a very rare autoimmune condition.

Dr. Leslie Tolle is a pulmonologist with the Cleveland Clinic who explained the condition, “PAP stands for pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.”

It’s a condition that causes protein-filled fluid to block the lungs, slowly suffocating the patient.

Paula recalled the early phases of her treatment, saying, “Their first thought was I had to have a double lung transplant because I was so bad, and I just kept getting worse.”

Instead, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic used a procedure called Whole Lung Lavage, also known as “lung washing.” During the procedure, doctors attach one lung to a ventilator, then pump a saline solution into the other lung.

Dr. Tolle says, “They keep doing that liter, and liter, and liter, and liter, and liter, and liter until the fluid coming out is the same color as the fluid going in, which is to say clear.”

Paula says she was determined to fight the PAP without missing a beat. In fact, she even completed her master’s degree during the month-long hospital stay, graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“I am oxygen-free, for right now. It’s been amazing.”

PAP is considered an “orphan,” or extremely rare disease. It only affects one in one thousand people worldwide. It’s estimated that 10,000 people in the United States have it.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Rec & Aquatic Center, Sulphur Parks and Recreation
Sulphur Aquatic Center registering for 2022 swimming lessons
Golden Retriever puppy
Charlestown Farmer’s Market to feature adoption event
Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont
broadband internet
Gov. Edwards, state leaders to participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit