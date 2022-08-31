50/50 Thursdays
Gov. Edwards, state leaders to participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit

broadband internet(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Governor John Bel Edwards will travel to Alexandria, La. to join the National Telecommunications and Information Administration and other federal, state, and local officials for the inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit.

The event will focus on expanding high-speed internet across Louisiana.

Edwards is expected to speak around 10 a.m. at The Hotel Bentley located at 200 Desoto Street.

In the afternoon, the Governor will travel to Hodge, Louisiana to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. for the WestRock Paper Mill.

