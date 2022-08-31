Gallery promenade returns to Lake Charles in September

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the return of the Gallery Promenade. This driving art tour will return to the Lake Area on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

The Gallery Promenade celebrates the art spaces, galleries, and museums that work year-round to provide cultural resources, exhibits, and opportunities for both artists and residents.

From 5 p.m to 9 p.m., participating art spaces will open their doors to showcase current and one-night-only exhibits, performances, live music, and culinary delights.

Other businesses can also participate as pop-up galleries, showing the strong partnership the creative community has with the business community in Southwest Louisiana.

Applications are now open for artists, performers, and businesses online HERE.

For more information on the event, you can contact The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA at (337) 439-2787.

