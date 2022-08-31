50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Gallery Promenade returns to Lake Charles in September

Gallery promenade returns to Lake Charles in September
Gallery promenade returns to Lake Charles in September(Arts & Humanities Council)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the return of the Gallery Promenade. This driving art tour will return to the Lake Area on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

The Gallery Promenade celebrates the art spaces, galleries, and museums that work year-round to provide cultural resources, exhibits, and opportunities for both artists and residents.

From 5 p.m to 9 p.m., participating art spaces will open their doors to showcase current and one-night-only exhibits, performances, live music, and culinary delights. 

Other businesses can also participate as pop-up galleries, showing the strong partnership the creative community has with the business community in Southwest Louisiana.

Applications are now open for artists, performers, and businesses online HERE.

For more information on the event, you can contact The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA at (337) 439-2787.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Charles Spraberry, 44, and an unidentified woman, were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 after...
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase
broadband internet
Gov. Edwards, state leaders participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit
KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
LEGAL CORNER: Does a will have to be filed at the courthouse?
MISSING: Margie Browhow-Sherman, 74, of Monroe, stands about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 158 pounds...
Monroe woman found safe; Louisiana State Police cancels statewide Silver Alert