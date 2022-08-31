Entergy begins $100M transmission upgrade project in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana has begun construction on a $100 million transmission project to help upgrade the resilience and reliability of its electric grid across Southwest Louisiana.

The “Mud Lake to Big Lake” transmission project will span from an existing substation west of Mud Lake near the Calcasieu and Cameron parish line to a new substation that is being built near Tank Farm and Big Lake roads in Lake Charles.

The project will take place in phases and is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. The project is expected to include:

The construction of nearly 15 miles of transmission lines.

The construction of the new Big Lake substation.

Upgrades to three existing substations.

The installation of about 150 power poles or structures.

Entergy says, depending on location and accessibility, portions of the new transmission lines will be built to withstand winds up to 140 and 150 mph. Lines at the crossing for Calcasieu River and Intracoastal Waterway will be built to withstand winds up to 175 mph.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.