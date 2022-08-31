A Drier Thursday Before More Rain by Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Drier weather will remain in the area as we head into Thursday. A stalled front will remain across the area, but the mid-levels of the atmosphere will be dry. The result will be some isolated storms along the frontal boundary, but otherwise a drier than normal day for this time of year. That will allow temperatures to climb into the low-to-mid 90′s in our area, which is right around normal. Heat indices will also rise into the triple digits in spots, so if you’re working outside Thursday take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. By Friday that mid-level dry air starts to leave, resulting in more normal rain chances with the front still around.

Drier weather is in store Thursday with only a few isolated storms (KPLC)

As we start our Labor Day weekend, we initially will be in a wet pattern. An upper-level disturbance will hang just north of the area and combined with the front, will result in numerous showers and storms for our Saturday. While the bulk of the activity on Sunday may be further west, we’ll still have plenty of moisture to work with, meaning chances for rain stay elevated. By the time we head into Labor Day Monday, rain chances may lower as the upper-level disturbance starts to lift north. Of the three-day weekend, Monday looks to be the best day for a barbeque, though temperature may be closer to normal.

The tropics are starting to wake up with a few disturbances in the Atlantic. The good news is that none of them poses a threat at this time to southwest Louisiana. The closest disturbance is a wave near the Leeward Islands. While it has gotten better organized, it still looks to be headed on a track north of the islands, and then eventually out-to-sea. A wave coming off Africa remains very broad, and also appears likely to head out to sea at this time. Finally, another disturbance is being watched for development in the northern portion of the basin that is no threat for us here.

As a bonus, if we make it to Thursday without a named storm forming, that will make it the first August since 1997 to not have a named storm in the Atlantic!

- Max Lagano

