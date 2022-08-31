50/50 Thursdays
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase

Charles Spraberry, 44, and an unidentified woman, were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 after Spraberry escaped from the Cass County Jail two days prior.(CPSO)
By Alex Onken and Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Confirms that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, is again in custody on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Deputies were called to a portion of Highway 169 between Mooringsport and Greenwood, according to CPSO. Deputies received a call from Cass County; they were tracking the vehicle.

An officials with Caddo Parish says just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, CPSO deputies were notified by Cass County that Spraberry was potentially in Caddo Parish near Mooringsport driving a stolen Cadillac SUV.

Coincidentally, CPSO was holding K9 training at a park in Mooringsport when they got the tip, so deputies were able to respond quickly. Deputies spotted the stolen SUV and began to chase it.

CPSO says OnStar was able to disable the stolen vehicle, and it came to a stop on Highway 169 south of Mooringsport. At that point, officials say Spraberry got out and surrendered.

A woman who was in the vehicle was also taken into custody and is being interviewed.

Caddo officials say Spraberry will be kept in a “very secure” environment at Caddo Correctional Center.

Charges are pending; the investigation continues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

