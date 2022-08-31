Cowboy Closet opening this week to provide professional clothes for McNeese students

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s Cowboy Closet will open this week to help students look their best as they head to job interviews, internships or any other event where they need to look professional.

It’s designed to ease the financial burden of buying new clothes. Selections of gently used professional clothing items, shoes and accessories donated by the community will be available.

Students can also make an appointment for a one-on-one consultation with a staff member in the boutique-style space.

“The community has been very gracious. We have men, women, all sizes and particularly clothing for professional events, whether it’s a job interview or internship or career fair or really any professional event that a student may have and not have clothing,” said McNeese special projects coordinator Tammie Mayo.

The closet opens this Thursday, Sept. 1, and it will be open to all McNeese students. It is located in the Burton Business Center, room 211-B.

