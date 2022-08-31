50/50 Thursdays
Charlestown Farmer’s Market to feature adoption event

Golden Retriever puppy
Golden Retriever puppy(Pxfuel)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services will be at the Charlestown Farmer’s Market to hold a special adoption event this Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

They will be out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. showing off and helping to adopt dogs of all sizes and ages.

For those looking to adopt, you will need to pay with cash or check.

The Charlestown Farmer’s Market will be at 101 Ryan St.

