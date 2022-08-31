Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area.

Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.

Detectives say they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

The Beaumont Police Department asks anyone with information to please contact them at 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas 409-833-TIPS.

