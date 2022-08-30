Ward 1 Fire Department appoints new chief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A familiar face in a different role is what Moss Bluff citizens can expect from their new fire chief.

One fire chief’s retirement means another must be appointed. For the citizens of Moss Bluff and all of Ward 1, they can celebrate knowing it’s a full time appointment.

“I look forward to hopefully growing the department. There’s some things we’re hoping to pursue, some grants and other things just to hopefully boost our man power and ultimately help the citizens,” Chief Robby Trahan said.

Robby Trahan has served in some capacity within the fire department since 1999. It’s just something he’s always known and something he sees as a family tradition.

“I’ve been doing this over 20 years and they [Trahan’s sons] are 15 and 11. My wife only knows the fire service, her dad is a retired firefighter out of Lake Charles. So, this is kind of all my family knows. Whenever I was a child from the late 80s into about the mid 90s, I was around the fire station as a child because my dad was a volunteer at the department,” Trahan said.

Trahan was appointed as the first full time fire chief Moss Bluff has ever had, and was celebrated with a ceremony Saturday evening.

“It’s a great honor. We serve a community of 82 square miles. We have a lot of great citizens. We do everything that we can in that area to serve those citizens to the best of our ability,” Trahan said. “We’re very grateful for the citizens and what they are able to provide for us and we enjoy serving them. It’s what we’re called to do as firefighters.”

