VIDEO: Parents concerned after man boards school bus, allegedly threatens students

Jefferson County Public School students received a scare last week when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened children.
By Nick Picht and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Students in Kentucky received a scare when a man boarded a bus and reportedly threatened children.

The incident in question involved a bus with Carter Elementary School students. Last week, a video allegedly captured a parent on the bus threatening students after someone had hit his daughter.

The video was shot on a cell phone camera and shared with WAVE.

“That goes for every little motherf***er on here,” the man can be heard saying in the video. “I don’t give a f***. Touch my daughter again, and I’m going to flip this whole bus.”

The video also reportedly shows another man, most likely the bus driver, trying to get the parent off the bus while children appeared to be sobbing.

A mother, who did not want to be identified, said her child was on the bus when the incident occurred.

“Oh my gosh,” the woman said. “There were a lot of tears because you can’t get to your child when you hear them crying. It just hurt a lot.”

The mother said she was so concerned by what happened that she held her child out of school Monday and plans to do so for the rest of the week.

“I’m still scared for my child and other students that were on that bus. I hope that something can get done because it just seems like our children are being failed all across the board,” she said. “They need to feel like they’re safe, leaving their home, going to school and leaving their school and coming back home.”

Carter Elementary’s principal, Jamie Wyman, sent an email to parents about the incident, saying a police officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department followed the bus in the morning and a school security guard monitored the bus stop.

Wyman also said the police department told her no one had been arrested.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

