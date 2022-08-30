TDL: Two-A-Days - Welsh Greyhounds

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Welsh finished the 2021 season with a 7-5 record, which saw them fall in the second round of the state playoffs to General Trass. In 2022, the Greyhounds have a very similar team to the one they had last year as they return an impressive 18 starters, which gives the Greyhounds experience, and leadership as they look to make it further in 2022.

“We return 18 starters so we have an ability to understand what we want offensively, and defensively, so the leadership perspective is there, so that’s what I’ve really seen, is our guys understanding what we want, how we do things, and we don’t necessarily have to yell or scream, and tell the guys what we want or what we desire, we literally say one time what we need, and therefore they take over from there” said head coach Cody Gueringer.

The Greyhounds also have two new mottos heading into the season which as head coach Cody Gueringer describes it, isn’t only geared towards helping his players become better players on the field, but also aimed at helping his players become better people off of it.

“We have the hard way which stands for hustle, attitude, respect, and discipline, cause if you do things the hard way in life, and on the football field, you’re going to be successful. Then we have P.M.T. which is physical, and mental toughness because a lot of people talk about being physically tough, but you have to be mentally tough in the fourth quarter to understand when your back’s against the wall, or when things get tough, you’ve got to be mentally tougher as well as physically, so those are the two things we kind of stand by” said coach Gueringer.

Gueringer also added that the expectation this season, like it is any season, as in his words “It should be for any team” is to win a state title, adding “if that’s not your expectation heading into a season, then you need to get your priorities in order.”

The Greyhounds will begin their state title campaign on Friday, September 2nd, when they host their rivals, the Kinder Yellow Jackets.

