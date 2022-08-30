SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 29, 2022.
Brandon Lee David Keenan, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000.
Heather Frances Powers, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Randy Chad Seals, 44, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.
Terri Lynn Conner, 40, Abbeville: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Chris Allen Cormier, 49, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Jubal Quintero Veryen McGhee, 45, Lafayette: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Billy Wayne Dixon, 34, Bogalusa: Contempt of court.
Kayla Ann Harrington, 30, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.
Edrick Dewayne Rolax, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.
Debbie Lois Wood, 59, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
