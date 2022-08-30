50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 29, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 29, 2022.

Brandon Lee David Keenan, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000.

Heather Frances Powers, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Randy Chad Seals, 44, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Terri Lynn Conner, 40, Abbeville: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chris Allen Cormier, 49, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Jubal Quintero Veryen McGhee, 45, Lafayette: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Billy Wayne Dixon, 34, Bogalusa: Contempt of court.

Kayla Ann Harrington, 30, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.

Edrick Dewayne Rolax, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.

Debbie Lois Wood, 59, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Gov. Edwards to give update on La.’s monkeypox response efforts
Shower Chances Again Today
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FORECAST: Tuesday Afternoon Showers Possible
Crab Task Force holds online meeting today on blue crab population
Crab Task Force holds online meeting today on blue crab population
Double murder suspect, Charles Spraberry, escaped from the Cass County Jail around 8:00 p.m. on...
Manhunt underway after double murder suspect escapes