50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Suspect charged in LSU Door Dash assault case

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the Door Dash assault case that occurred at LSU.

According to authorities, the incident took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, near Acadian Hall on campus.

Police say he works as a food delivery driver for Door Dash.

“On August 25, LSU Police were notified of an incident that occurred at Acadian Hall. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Lazariel Archilla, and on August 29, Archilla met with detectives at the LSU Police Department, where he was arrested and charged with simple battery and simple assault, based on the evidence obtained in the case,” said LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard.

LSU releases images of attempted kidnapping suspect
LSU releases images of attempted kidnapping suspect(LSU Police Department)

Authorities met with the victim of the incident, who ordered food from the delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to the attempted kidnapping/simple assault.

Door Dash sent the below statement about the incident:

Authorities report the Acadian Hall incident is unrelated to a second-degree kidnapping that was reported, which is still under investigation.

RELATED LINKS
LSU: No new info on reported student kidnapping
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Some important safety tips to remember when using a rideshare or delivery service is to confirm the name of the driver and make of the vehicle, utilize these services with others present, and report all crimes (actual, attempted or suspected) to the police immediately.

For safety resources available on campus, visit www.lsu.edu/police.

If you have any information related to the incident, you are asked to contact LSU Police directly at 225-578-3231.

LSU released a statement on Friday, Aug. 26 with clarification about safety alerts issued on campus:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Oscar-winning Pixar artist, Lake Charles native dies of pancreatic cancer
Ward 1 Fire Department appoints new chief
Ward 1 Fire Department appoints new chief
A 14-year-old Sam Houston High School student was arrested on Friday, August 26, after...
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatened shooting at Sam Houston High School
The virus has been detected in 687 mosquito pools across the state, that’s nearly triple what...
Local mosquito expert discusses West Nile virus preventative measures