SOWELA Spotlight: Pipeline Technician Program

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new 10-week Pipeline Technician program that prepares students for employment in the pipeline industry kicks off in late September 2022 at SOWELA. We spoke with Executive Director of Workforce Development Dr. David LaFargue this morning who broke down the program.

The program begins on Sept. 26 at SOWELA’s main campus in Lake Charles.

The program covers the following material:

  • Flow Measurement
  • Corrosion and Cathodic Protection
  • Pipeline Maintenance

Students will also receive an overview of the mechanical equipment used in the pipeline industry, as well as safety and pipeline operations.

Upon completion of the program, students will earn a Pipeline Technician Certificate of Completion.

To enroll in the program, visit www.sowela.edu/technician.

Scholarships for the program are available for those that qualify.

