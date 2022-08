Saints make multiple moves to get roster down to 53 players

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints were busy Tuesday trimming their roster down to the league-mandated 53 players. In the biggest move, the team traded defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2023 fifth round pick and a 2024 sixth round selection.

The team waived 12 players:

Quarterback Ian Book

Wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon

Wide receiver Kirk Merritt

Linebacker Chase Hansen

Defensive tackle Jordan Jackson

Tight end Lucas Krull

Defensive end Niko Lalos

Offensive lineman Derek Schweiger

Wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed

The team also released six veterans:

Linebacker Jon Bostic

Center Nick Martin

Linebacker Eric Wilson

Tight end J.P. Holtz

Defensive end Taco Charlton

Guard Josh Andrews

Players that are released can sign with any team immediately. Teams can make a claim on waived players.

The team also placed defensive tackle Albert Huggins on injured reserve and wide receiver Kawaan Baker on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.