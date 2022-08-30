50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Report: Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Eagles

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during pregame warmups before an...
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during pregame warmups before an NFL preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heading into the regular season, the Saints are losing one of their most spirited defenders.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that defensive back Chauncy Gardner-Johnson is headed to Philadelphia via trade after contract extension talks broke down.

The move is a shocking one as Gardner-Johnson was fully expected to remain with the Black & Gold. Instead, the Eagles have landed a premium talent in the defensive secondary that will likely be ready to start right away.

Fortunately for New Orleans, they have a significant amount of depth in several positions, including those in the defensive secondary. Teams around the league have been working the phones with the Saints in hopes they could land one of their talents. It would have been unlikely that the Saints would have been able to afford to keep Gardner-Johnson in an actual contract year due to how deep they are in several positions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Saints will receive a fifth-round pick in 2023 and the worse of Philly’s two 6th round picks in 2024. It’s meager compensation for a player that produced so much on the field.

Nonetheless, the Saints are losing a fan favorite.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Chris Olave celebrates his 20-yard TD reception. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
No Winston or Dalton; Saints lose at Green Bay
Saints and Packers
Saints face Packers tonight on KPLC
Saints take on Packers in 2nd preseason game Friday on KPLC
Saints will play Green Bay on Friday night at 7 p.m. on FOX 8.
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints/Packers joint practice #2