50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Public Service Commission candidates to hold forum in Lake Charles

Public Service Commission candidate forum. For more information please contact Ellaweena G....
Public Service Commission candidate forum(Housing Louisiana)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The candidates for District 4 Public Service Commissioner will hold a forum on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Lake Charles.

Incumbent Mike Francis (R) and challengers Keith Bodin (I) and Shalon Latour (R) will speak at the forum. It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dream Center (1701 Ryan St.).

The event is sponsored by Living Word Christian Center and the African American Chambers of Commerce.

The primary election for the District 4 seat is Nov. 8, and the general election is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the...
South Dakota abortion constitutional amendment explanation changed drastically
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo...
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
FILE - Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine...
Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey