Public Service Commission candidates to hold forum in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The candidates for District 4 Public Service Commissioner will hold a forum on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Lake Charles.

Incumbent Mike Francis (R) and challengers Keith Bodin (I) and Shalon Latour (R) will speak at the forum. It will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dream Center (1701 Ryan St.).

The event is sponsored by Living Word Christian Center and the African American Chambers of Commerce.

The primary election for the District 4 seat is Nov. 8, and the general election is scheduled for Dec. 10.

