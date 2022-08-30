Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police.

The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.

After stopping the vehicle, police learned the driver was a wanted juvenile, who had fled a Calcasieu area facility on charges out of Livingston Parish.

The driver was taken into custody, police added.

“We applaud the effort and teamwork of both our officer and dispatcher for taking this person into custody without injury to the officer or arrestee,” the Central Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

