50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oscar-winning Pixar artist, Lake Charles native dies of pancreatic cancer

(Jon Sullivan)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Rafael, Calif. (KPLC) - Academy Award-winning Pixar animator Ralph Eggleston, a Lake Charles native and Sam Houston High School graduate, died from pancreatic cancer Sunday at age 56.

Pixar Animation Studios honored the artist on Twitter Monday.

Eggleston wrote and directed the Pixar short film “For the Birds,” for which he won an Oscar in 2001. He also worked on “The Lion King,” “Finding Nemo,” “Inside Out,” and many other beloved animated films between 1992 and 2020.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

Ward 1 Fire Department appoints new chief
Ward 1 Fire Department appoints new chief
A 14-year-old Sam Houston High School student was arrested on Friday, August 26, after...
Sheriff’s Office: 14-year-old threatened shooting at Sam Houston High School
The virus has been detected in 687 mosquito pools across the state, that’s nearly triple what...
Local mosquito expert discusses West Nile virus preventative measures
West Nile preventative measures
West Nile Virus preventative measures