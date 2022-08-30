Oscar-winning Pixar artist, Lake Charles native dies of pancreatic cancer

San Rafael, Calif. (KPLC) - Academy Award-winning Pixar animator Ralph Eggleston, a Lake Charles native and Sam Houston High School graduate, died from pancreatic cancer Sunday at age 56.

Pixar Animation Studios honored the artist on Twitter Monday.

In memory of Ralph Eggleston—animator, director, art director, storyboard artist, writer, production designer, and our dear friend. Pixar and the world will be forever grateful. ❤ pic.twitter.com/YzZACENcZw — Pixar (@Pixar) August 29, 2022

Eggleston wrote and directed the Pixar short film “For the Birds,” for which he won an Oscar in 2001. He also worked on “The Lion King,” “Finding Nemo,” “Inside Out,” and many other beloved animated films between 1992 and 2020.

