Man arrested after shots fired call near 11th and Enterprise

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after a stolen gun was allegedly found during an investigation into a shots fired call last week, authorities said.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Enterprise Boulevard and 11th Street around 12:45 p.m. Friday. They were flagged down by several people who said they heard gunshots coming from the yard of a residence on 12th Street, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, police spokeswoman.

Officer found numerous shell casings in the yard of a house in the 1200 block of 12th Street, Treadway said.

Officers spoke with several people at the residence, determining that Marcus Pitre, 45, of Lake Charles, fired the gun, Treadway said. The gun was recovered from the residence - officers also learned it was previously reported stolen.

Treadway said illegal drugs were also found during the search for the gun.

Pitre was arrested on counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities, and Schedule I possession. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $45,250.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.