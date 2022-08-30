50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man arrested after shots fired call near 11th and Enterprise

Police presence on 12th and Enterprise
Police presence on 12th and Enterprise(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after a stolen gun was allegedly found during an investigation into a shots fired call last week, authorities said.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Enterprise Boulevard and 11th Street around 12:45 p.m. Friday. They were flagged down by several people who said they heard gunshots coming from the yard of a residence on 12th Street, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, police spokeswoman.

Officer found numerous shell casings in the yard of a house in the 1200 block of 12th Street, Treadway said.

Officers spoke with several people at the residence, determining that Marcus Pitre, 45, of Lake Charles, fired the gun, Treadway said. The gun was recovered from the residence - officers also learned it was previously reported stolen.

Treadway said illegal drugs were also found during the search for the gun.

Pitre was arrested on counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities, and Schedule I possession. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $45,250.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Latest News

FOX 29 Morning Show - Aug. 30, 2022 - Pt. I
FOX 29 Morning Show - Aug. 30, 2022 - Pt. I
Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
SOWELA Spotlight: Pipeline Technician Program
SOWELA Spotlight: Pipeline Technician Program
SOWELA Spotlight: Pipeline Technician Program
SOWELA Spotlight: Pipeline Technician Program