Local mosquito expert discusses West Nile virus preventative measures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The virus has been detected in 687 mosquito pools across the state, which is nearly triple what was reported this time last year.

A local expert is reminding people of helpful measures to take to keep the biting bugs at bay.

“Unfortunately it only takes one infected mosquito to transmit a mosquito born disease such as West Nile Virus, or any forms of encephalitis such as eastern encephalitis, so it’s important to protect yourself and your family, your guest in your background, anything that you can do to minimize the presence of mosquitos is helpful,” Mosquito Expert Steve McNeal said.

Including having your home professionally sprayed, McNeal suggests the following:

“Drain, Dress, and Defend, meaning drain anything in standing water around your home, things such as children’s toys that collect rainwater, cans, buckets, even tarps. Dress, it’s most desirable to wear long sleeves and long pants when you know you’re going to be outside. Light colored clothing is by far the best attire to wear because mosquitos are attracted to darker colors. And then last lastly, Defend, if you know you are going to be outside, use a mosquito repellent over the counter, something that is recommended by the CDC,” he said.

McNeal said mosquitos require water to breed, something we’re not sure of in this area.

“One big misconception that many don’t know is that they think that drought conditions or freezing conditions can control mosquito population. It has been proven scientifically, you cannot kill many mosquitos with freezing or drought,” McNeal said.

