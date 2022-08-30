Lake Area Adventures breaks ground on family entertainment complex

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - New developments are finally underway at the former Stine’s location on Country Club Road.

Lake Area Adventures cut the ribbon and broke ground Tuesday on the site of their upcoming facility. The 35,000-square-foot family entertainment center will include the following:

Indoor competition-length, temperature-controlled pool

Inflatable jump air park

Video game lounge

Bouldering and rock climbing wall

Event space

Performance stage

Restaurant.

Construction is underway and the facility is set to open in 2023.

