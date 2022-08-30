50/50 Thursdays
Lake Area Adventures breaks ground on family entertainment complex

By Joel Bruce
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - New developments are finally underway at the former Stine’s location on Country Club Road.

Lake Area Adventures cut the ribbon and broke ground Tuesday on the site of their upcoming facility. The 35,000-square-foot family entertainment center will include the following:

  • Indoor competition-length, temperature-controlled pool
  • Inflatable jump air park
  • Video game lounge
  • Bouldering and rock climbing wall
  • Event space
  • Performance stage
  • Restaurant.

Construction is underway and the facility is set to open in 2023.

