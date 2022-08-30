FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FORECAST: Tuesday Afternoon Showers Possible

Shower Chances Again Today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We will continue our wet and unsettled weather pattern. Lake Charles saw just .01″ of rain at the airport. Dequincy .45″ and Deridder .12″. I would expect isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. I still think we will hit 91° in Lake Charles today. Lake Charles hit 90° yesterday. Highs this week, mainly in the upper 80′s to low-90s, with lows in the mid 70′s. Our “Umbrellacast” has a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms today. Some locations may see .25-.50″ of rain today. Mainly mostly cloudy skies for today.

As of this hour, no shower and thunderstorm activity across the area., even in Cameron Parish. Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up later this morning and through the afternoon.

Futurecast is showing rain moving in from the west-southwest later this morning. The heavier activity looks to stay in eastern Texas. The heavier amounts generally expected in southeast Texas (via Futurecast). Most of the showers and thunderstorms for us look to start up toward noon. Models show Lake Charles getting potentially 1/3″ of rain. About a half an inch for Deridder, Oakdale and Jennings.

The tropical development in the Gulf and Atlantic continues looks a bit more active the next 5 days. There is a tropical wave (disturbance) off the northwest coast of South America with an 80% chance of development into a Tropical Depression within 5 days. The current trend looks to take it west-northwest in the Atlantic. There is also another disturbance near the coast of Africa. This “wave” has a 40% chance of development in the next five days.

A mainly cloudy day but expect a decent amount of sun too to make it nice and steamy. We should be mainly dry this morning. Better rain chances late-morning to mid-late afternoon. Temperatures in the 70s to start the morning, 80s after 9 am. A high today of 91. 75 tonight under mainly clear skies and light winds.

Our heat index has us feeling like around 100° this afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high of 89.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 90.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 90.

Friday night Football: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near 85 degrees at kick-off. Upper 70s at game’s end.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 88.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 86.

Labor Day: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high of 87.

